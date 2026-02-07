 
How to watch Taylor Swift's new 'Opalite' music video ahead of YouTube release

Taylor Swift selected one of her fiancé's go-to tracks from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to be her next music video from the album

Geo News Digital Desk
February 07, 2026

How to watch Taylor Swift's new 'Opalite' music video ahead of YouTube release

Swifties are buzzing with the major announcement made by The Life of a Showgirl singer Taylor Swift on February 6, 2026.

Taylor Swift selected one of her fiancé's go-to tracks from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to be her next music video from the album.

On February 6, the singer dropped a music video for ‘Opalite,’ a song her fiancé, Chiefs tight end, previously had spoken glowingly of during his appearance on the ‘New Heights’ podcast.

“I think ‘Opalite’ might be my favorite, though, at least right now. Every time it comes on, I always catch myself,” shared Travis Kelce last August on the podcast show New Heights.

If you’re a die-hard Swiftie and anxiously waiting to stream Swift’s latest creative piece, the Opalite music video, don’t worry, we got you covered.

Where to watch Opalite’ music video ahead of its YouTube release?

As of February 7, Swifties can stream the Opalite official visual in one of two ways: either on Spotify or on Apple Music. When Is 'Opalite' on YouTube?

As for those waiting for its release on the most popular streaming platform, YouTube, it is arriving this Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, at 8 a.m. ET.

In a latest Instagram post, Swift spilled the beans on how she came up with the idea of Opalite.

She posted a lengthy synopsis, writing, “For those of you who aren’t familiar, it’s a UK late-night show where Graham Norton invites a random group of actors, entertainers, musicians, etc., to be on his show, and we all sit there and chat like it’s a dinner party.

“They even served wine. Anyway. I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with.

Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, @JodieSmith, and Lewis Capaldi. All people whose work I’ve admired from afar.”

For the unversed, Swift previously released a music video for The Fate of Ophelia, launching in tandem with the album.

