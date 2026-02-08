Adam Sandler laid bare Tom Cruise’ unconventional way of introducing people

Adam Sandler looking back into his life’s most exuberant experience.

The Murder Mystery star, 59, gives insight into a rare meeting during a live conversation at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif on February 5.

“I don't remember a hundred percent, but I was shooting [2000’s] Little Nicky … I was on the set,” Sandler said while recalling how he first connected with Anderson, who he said he had never heard of at the time.

“I got a phone call. I knew Tom Cruise a little bit. I get a phone call. My friend who's here tonight, Jonathan, I think comes up to me and says, ‘Tom Cruise is on the phone for you.’ I go, ‘Oh, okay.’ And I go, ‘Hello?’ And [Cruise] goes, ‘Adam, I'm with my friend right now. He's a really wonderful director.’ ”

“[Cruise] goes, ‘He wrote a movie for you. He wants to talk to you.’ I go, ‘Okay … now?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘I'm shooting a movie right now.’ He goes, ‘He'll be quick.' So I go, ‘Okay.’ And then he gets on the phone, and then it's Paul and he goes, ‘Hi. I just want to tell you I really like your movies.’ I said, ‘Oh man, that's cool. Thank you.’ And he goes, ‘And I wrote you a movie. I think it's really good. Would you mind if I brought it over to you so you could read it?’ ”

“And I said, 'Yeah, man, anytime.' And that was that,” he added.



The actor recalled that he then went to see the 1999 film Mangolia, which was Anderson’s masterpiece, who also wrote and directed Oscar contender One Battle After Another.

“I was in the front row eating popcorn alone and I remember going, ‘This guy wants to use me, man?’ I got really excited, called him up. I said, 'Where's that f---ing script? Bring it over!' " he said.