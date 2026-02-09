Everything about iOS 27: Bug fixes, performance boosts, and design tweaks

Apple's latest software updates for iPhones and other flagship devices, iOS 27, are about to be showcased at the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and are expected to be relatively modest.

In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has disclosed that iOS 27 will be unveiled at this year’s WWDC. The update is expected to bring a spate of enhancements to Apple Intelligence, and is likely to be described as "a fairly muted affair."

What to expect in iOS 27?

One of the head-turning properties of iOS 27 is a "more personalised Siri with a chatbot interface," as previous rumours suggested.

But, it was also highlighted that the overall focus of iOS 27 will be on performance improvements, bug fixes, and subtle design tweaks rather than significant new features. It shows Apple's approach for improved user experience through fine-tuning rather than radical changes.

The Bloomberg reporter further noted that developers can expect the first beta version of iOS 26.4 to be released during the week of February 23. This, he stated, will include "some components" related to the long-awaited improvements to Siri, hinting at Apple's efforts to enhance its voice assistant's functionality.

When is WWDC 2026?

WWDC 2026 can be expected at the end of March, with the event expected to occur in the first or second week of June.

Following the keynote address, the new iPhone update, slated to be revealed at WWDC, will probably be made accessible to developers in beta form immediately.

The public release might occur in the autumn and let users experience the newly integrated upgrades.

As the iPhone maker continues to evolve its software, users can look forward to a more streamlined and efficient experience with iOS 27.