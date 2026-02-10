Jake Paul cries as fiancée Jutta Leerdam breaks an Olympic record

February 10, 2026
Jake Paul’s Dutch fiancee Jutta Leerdam won Olympic gold on Monday in speed skating. She broke the Olympic record in the women's 1,000-meter event with a time of 1:12.31 at the 2026 Milan Cortina games.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer broke down in tears when he witnessed Leerdam achieve glory at the international sports competition.
The achievement marked a special moment for the speedskater. It was the first gold medal for her at the Olympics and the second overall medal of her career as she also won a silver in Beijing in 2022.
Leerdam was crying with joy as she saw her final score.
Previously, her place at the Milan Cortina games was in doubt after she suffered a surprising fall during the Dutch Olympic Trials; however, she did not give up and eventually earned a place on the Dutch team.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Paul expressed his overwhelming emotions, writing, “Juttttttttttaaaaaaaa. I can’t stop crying. You did it my love. Olympic Gold. God is great and so are you.”
In a separate post, the social media sensation shared a picture of him holding Leerdam in his lap with the athlete flaunting her gold medal, the 29-year-old boxer captioned, “We just witnessed one of the most important sporting moments ever. The documentary will tell. Words can't describe how proud of you I am.”