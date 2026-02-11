Maxim Naumov skates for late Olympian parents killed in DC air disaster

American figure skater Maxim Naumov delivered an emotional debut at the Milan Cortina Winter Games, skating in honour of his parents, who passed away in a tragic aviation disaster a year ago.

Naumov’s parents, who were former Russian pairs world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were among 67 people who died in January 2025.

The tragedy occurred when an American Airlines plane collided with a helicopter over Washington, D.C.

There were 28 members of the skating community from a development camp who were onboard.

On Tuesday, February 10, the 24-year-old Olympian took to the ice to carry forward his family legacy, carrying a childhood photo with his parents.

Performing to Chopin’s “Nocturne No. 20” Naumov delivered a heartfelt short program, landing a quad salchow and a triple axel before finishing on his knees, looking skyward.

After his performance, he said: “Look at what we’ve done. I’ve been inspired by them since day one.”

Figure skating champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, parents of Maxim Naumov

Naumov’s road to the Olympics was his purpose after enduring unimaginable loss. After considering retiring from the sport, Naumov recalled his dad’s last words to him to be strong.

He headed back to compete in the sport again, earned a surprise berth to the U.S. team at the national championships in January, and now carries the legacy to the world’s biggest stage.

Scoring 85.65, Naumov has qualified for the men’s free skate on Friday, February 13.

The crowd also gave him a standing ovation, supporting the Skating Club of Boston, the academy his parents founded, and he now leads.