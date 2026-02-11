Age verification checks coming to Discord, teens to lose access to THESE contents

Worldwide popular communication platform Discord is about to have age verification in place, prohibiting sensitive content for teenagers.

What teenagers can't see on Discord after age verification

By default, all Discord accounts will be set on the Teen category. That said, teenagers will lose access to various adult-restricted content, including certain servers, Stage livestreaming events, and any age-flagged content that may be blocked.

New restrictions on teen users

With Discord's age verification set to take effect in early March, the Teen age setting will not only restrict access to specific servers but also reroute direct message requests to a new inbox, add warnings to friend alerts, and blur sensitive content. As a result, teenagers' interactions on the platform may be limited.

While the platform believes that most adult users won’t need to verify their age manually, the company’s age-inference model will use data such as account age and activity to determine user age.

But that will not be the case with teens, as they may be required to submit identification or use a facial age-estimation tool to regain access to restricted features.

Age verification on other online platforms

This move marks one of many online platforms that have recently hopped on the age verification checks trend, as YouTube, Roblox, and ChatGPT have implemented similar measures to protect younger users from adult content.

A Teen Council is also set to be integrated into Discord, comprising teenagers who will advise the company on creating a safe online environment.

With age verification becoming more common across social media platforms than ever, an emerging question is how companies will balance safeguarding minors while ensuring adults retain access to all features.