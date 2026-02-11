10 dead in British Columbia mass shooting, including suspected shooter

A mass shooting incident in the Canadian province British Columbia has left 10 people dead, including the shooter, who apparently died from a self-inflicted wound, and 27 people were injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that it responded to a report of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge school at around 1:20 p.m. MT.

Police stated that six people were found dead at the school, one died while being transported to hospital and two dead were found in a home in the community.

According to the RCMP, the suspected shooter, whose identity has not been revealed yet, was found inside the school, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

The alert regarding the presence of an active shooter was called off at 5:45 p.m.

Nearly 25 people were injured with non-threatening injuries and another two were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition as they suffered life-threatening injuries.

The students and other staff from the school were safely evacuated.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed grief over the incident. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) PM paid tribute to the first responders for risking their lives to protect fellow citizens.

He added, “Our officials are in close contact with their counterparts to ensure the community is fully supported as best we can. The Government of Canada stands with all British Columbians as they confront this horrible tragedy.”