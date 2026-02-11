Galaxy Unpacked 2026 confirmed for Feb 25: Key hardware updates revealed

With two weeks to go and its latest innovations gaining traction, Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on February 25th, with the Galaxy S 26 series launch being the headlining detail of the event.

Enthusiasts, mark your calendars as this date for Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is now confirmed, and in case you’re expecting significant hardware upgrades from the Galaxy S26 phones, you better temper your expectations.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2026?

Citing a leak from WinFuture, The Verge noted that this year's Unpacked event will primarily focus on software enhancements rather than major hardware changes.

The leaked Galaxy S26 specs indicate that the standard S26 variant will pack a slightly larger battery, increasing from 4000mAh to 4300mAh, a notable development for those who prefer smaller devices. All three models might come with cases for wireless charging capabilities rather than built-in Qi2 magnets.

In light of the leak, Galaxy S26's camera hardware seems to have remained the same as last year, although the main and 5x telephoto lenses may boast faster apertures. This change could offer better low-light photography.

Storage and RAM options on the Galaxy 26 would reportedly mirror last year’s configurations, with a minimum of 16GB of RAM across the range.

It should be noted that the cheaper 128GB version of the standard S26 may be discontinued, according to WinFuture.

It remains to be confirmed how true these leaks are, but given the emphasis on Galaxy AI in the promotional content, these details are likely reliable.