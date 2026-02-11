Luce, Ferrari's first EV Apple's former design chief details interior

Jony Ive, Apple's famous design chief (former), has been part of various exciting initiatives, and he just pulled the veil off one: Ferrari's first-ever electric vehicle (EV) named Luce.

Ive is reportedly in a collaboration with Ferrari to create the cockpit for Luca, while his new role requires him to take a critical stance on the interior design of Tesla vehicles, known more for their large touchscreen dashboards and less for physical controls.

"I think a large touchscreen, practically and functionally, doesn't work," Ive remarked, saying that looking non-stop at a screen while driving is unsafe.

He dismissed the idea that EVs should rely solely on digital interfaces, calling it "nonsense." Despite his pivotal role in the design of the iPad and iPhone, he believes that a car's unique environment should be dealt with a different approach.

How does Ferrari's first EV look like from inside?

It should be noted that the Ferrari Luce's interior hasn't been disclosed, and a full reveal is expected in May. Teasers shared by insiders depict a mindfully designed cabin that features a central touchscreen that can be adjusted as per the driver’s convenience.

The Ferrari Luce's cabin might come along with an array of physical dials, buttons, and levers, meaning high tactile interaction would be a priority. This could also be interpreted as a deliberate choice by Ive and his design partner, Marc Newson.

Ive also made clear his wishful thinking for blending the best aspects of analogue and digital displays. “We wanted to explore an interface that was physical and engaging.”

Luce, Ferrari’s first fully electric car, means "light" in Italian, and it is believed to merge innovative design with practical functionality, raising expectations ahead of its launch.