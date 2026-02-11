WhatsApp Web receives new voice and video calling features

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp's web is finally getting native voice and video calling, bringing it much closer to feature parity with its mobile and desktop versions.

While the app has been notably impressive for communication, its web version caused frustration when it came to making calls.

The new WhatsApp Web update brings dedicated phone and camera icons within individual chats, letting users make voice or video calls without leaving their browser tab or unlocking their phones.

The calling feature on WhatsApp Web was originally spotted during beta testing and is now being released to a wider audience.

Although it may not be available to everyone immediately, beta testers have confirmed that calling works smoothly within the web interface.

For people who love to work entirely in Chrome, Edge, or any other browser, this is a massive upgrade.

Calling on WhatsApp Web

Key features of WhatsApp Web's calling functionality:

Screen sharing : Users can share their desktop screen during video calls, making it useful for collaboration, presentations, or troubleshooting.

: Users can share their desktop screen during video calls, making it useful for collaboration, presentations, or troubleshooting. End-to-end encryption : Calls made through WhatsApp Web are protected by WhatsApp’s encryption framework, ensuring conversations are secure.

: Calls made through WhatsApp Web are protected by WhatsApp’s encryption framework, ensuring conversations are secure. Separate call windows: Incoming calls are shown in a floating window so that users can answer or decline without disrupting their current workflow.

This update is beneficial for Chromebook and Linux users, who previously relied on the Android version or the web app without calling support.

With browser-based calling available, WhatsApp Web would become a comprehensive communication platform without requiring additional installations.