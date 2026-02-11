 
Geo News

Europe to launch Ariane 64, its most powerful four-booster rocket, on Thursday

The mission is expected to last nearly 1 hour and 50 minutes

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 11, 2026

Europe to launch Ariane 64, its most powerful four-booster rocket, on Thursday
Europe to launch Ariane 64, its most powerful four-booster rocket, on Thursday

Europe is all set to launch its most powerful four-booster Ariane 64 rocket from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on Thursday, February 11, 2026.

The rocket, named after its four boosters, is being launched with the aim to deploy 32 satellites into orbit for Amazon Leo’s broadband constellation.

ArianeGroup of Europe plans to place itself as one of the global leaders in the rocket industry against the giants that are already leading the market, including Elon Musk-owned SpaceX.

In conversation with the Associated Press journalists, who were provided rare access to the facilities under strict conditions and confidentiality rules, the ArianeGroup Chief Technology Officer Herve Gilibert said, “It’s a special launch - something new for us on Ariane 6. The flight will mark the debut of the four-booster configuration.”

He said that the rocket was now twice as powerful as the version flown since 2024, adding, “It is capable of carrying much heavier payloads into space.”

Though the European Space Agency is financed by all member nations, the main work occurs at two sites: Bremen in Germany for the upper stage, and Les Mureaux in France for the lower.

The mission is expected to last nearly 1 hour and 50 minutes, completing a full orbit to deploy the satellites.

10 dead in British Columbia mass shooting, including suspected shooter
10 dead in British Columbia mass shooting, including suspected shooter
Suicide or homicide? New forensic findings reignite debate on Kurt Cobain's death video
Suicide or homicide? New forensic findings reignite debate on Kurt Cobain's death
Venezuela sends first crude oil shipment to Israel since 2020
Venezuela sends first crude oil shipment to Israel since 2020
Luce, Ferrari's first EV: Apple's former design chief details interior
Luce, Ferrari's first EV: Apple's former design chief details interior
Buddhist monks complete 15-week 'Walk for Peace' in Washington
Buddhist monks complete 15-week 'Walk for Peace' in Washington
Amazon to launch marketplace for media sites to sell content to AI firms
Amazon to launch marketplace for media sites to sell content to AI firms
FBI has its eyes on 'Persons of interest,' director Kash Patel reveals video
FBI has its eyes on 'Persons of interest,' director Kash Patel reveals
NASA Crew-12 mission delayed: Here's new launch date SpaceX announced
NASA Crew-12 mission delayed: Here's new launch date SpaceX announced