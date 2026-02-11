Did funds from Savannah Guthrie go into Bitcoin wallet? Find out here

In a follow-up development, the alleged ‘ransom notes’ sent to multiple U.S. media outlets are linked to suspicious activity observed in a cryptocurrency account.

The ‘ransom notes’ were sent to TMZ and KGUN 9 following the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The search for the missing Nancy Guthrie has entered into its 10th day.

The suspicious activity in the Bitcoin wallet was first reported by TMZ on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

While appearing on CNN’s Out Front with Erin Burnett, TMZ founder Harvey Levin confirmed for the first time that there had been activity in the Bitcoin account.

He said, “About 12 minutes ago, we saw activity in that account.”

Now a local Tucson media outlet, KGUN 9, revealed that ‘there is an activity in the Bitcoin account listed in the ransom email, with less than $300.’

For the unversed, there were 2 ransom deadlines, both of which have lapsed, besides the fact that Savannah Guthrie, through her social media posts, tried to reach out to the kidnapper and offered to pay up.

Here’s a timeline of the alleged ‘ransom notes’

The first note was sent one day after Nancy was reported missing on February 2, 2026, with a ransom demand of $4 million in a Bitcoin account by February 5.

The note set the demand at $6 million if the amount was not deposited by the due deadline. So setting another deadline for February 9.

However, on February 9, after the 5 p.m. local time deadline had lapsed, the FBI didn’t confirm any contact between the Guthrie family and the alleged kidnapper.

The news of activity in the alleged Bitcoin account came on February 10, 2026.

This was amid a sweeping search that day in which multiple law enforcement agencies searched the neighborhood where Annie Guthrie, sister to Savannah Guthrie, lives.