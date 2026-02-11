'Economic diplomacy': Pakistan announces appointments of envoys to key capitals

A police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

The federal government has appointed 19 ambassadors and consuls general to key capitals and cities abroad following the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday.

The foreign minister said the new postings were aimed at building on two years of active international engagement.

Dar expressed confidence that the envoys would represent Pakistan with "clarity of purpose and wisdom, with clear emphasis on "economic diplomacy'".

He praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomats serving far from home, describing their professionalism as central to Pakistan's global representation.

The appointments cover major missions in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, Central Asia and North America, reflecting Islamabad's focus on diversifying partnerships and promoting commercial interests overseas.

Ambassadors/High Commissioners

Bangkok, Thailand — Saadia Altaf Qazi

Berlin, Germany — Salman Sharif

Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania — Hasnain Yousaf

Dushanbe, Tajikistan — Irfan Ahmed

Geneva, Switzerland — Tahir Hussain Andrabi

Kampala, Uganda — Ashar Shahzad

Kathmandu, Nepal — Mohammad Aamir Khan

London, United Kingdom — Chaudhry Tipu Usman

Nairobi, Kenya — Dr Bilal Ahmed

Oslo, Norway — Asim Ali Khan

Stockholm, Sweden — Ahmed Amjad Ali

Tashkent, Uzbekistan — Muhammad Mudassir Tipu

Tehran, Iran — Imran Ahmed Siddiqui

Consuls General

Frankfurt, Germany — Ali Anser Zaidi

Guangzhou, China — Yasir Iqbal Butt

Kandahar, Afghanistan — Shahbaz Hussain

Los Angeles, United States — Siraj Ahmad Khan

Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan — Awais Ahmad Khan

Montreal, Canada — Faisal Abro

Chief of Protocol Capt retd Usman has been designated as high commissioner to the UK, replacing Dr Mohammad Faisal, who is set to return to headquarters in August, The News reported earlier this week.

Faisal, formerly Pakistan's envoy to Germany and ex-spokesperson for the Foreign Office, is among the likely candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant position of foreign secretary when incumbent Amna Baloch retires in September.

Ambassador Mudassir, currently serving in Iran, was designated for Uzbekistan, a post from which Ahmad Farooq is returning.

Additional Secretary for Disarmament and Foreign Office spokesperson, Andrabi, was posted as Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, a location where he has previously served.