Inside Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni mediation talks: Absurd details revealed

Geo News Digital Desk
February 13, 2026

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s settlement meeting was reportedly not successful but it also seemed boring to the actress, who had to call in for a beloved game to play during the proceeding.

The 38-year-old actress reportedly asked her chauffeur to bring her expensive mahjong set to the court on Wednesday, in the middle of their talks.

The Gossip Girl alum was seen arriving at the court at 8:30 a.m. and the session started around 10 a.m., but Page Six reported that around 11 a.m., Lively was in need of a distraction and called in for her Chinese tile game.

The Another Simple Favor star has been a fan of the game for a long time, and has discussed it in various interviews. In December, she told Vogue, “I have been teaching friends how to play [mahjong], though I need to say I’m not a certified teacher.”

However, she added, “I know enough to teach my friends how to play with me, and in the end, I always end up gifting them my own set because they are obsessed and want to practice.”

The Mahjong set is not a luxury everyone can afford, as one set is priced at around $500 to $15,500, depending on the brands.

Lively and Baldoni’s settlement details come after their pre-trial mediation did not result in a positive outcome, and they are likely to head to trial in May.

