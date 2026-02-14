Karachi, other parts of country likely to receive rain from Feb 16-17

The picture shows II Chundrigar Road in Karachi following rainfall on April 14, 2024. — Geo.tv

Thunderstorms likely in southern KP, parts of Punjab.

PMD says hailstorms could hit northern Balochistan.

Farmers advised precaution as crops face damage risk.

A shallow westerly weather system is likely to bring rain, gusty, and dust-raining winds to parts of Sindh, including its capital Karachi, on February 7, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday.

The weather department predicted rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms in several parts of the country from February 16 to 17.

It added that possible hailstorms could hit northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan, and Punjab's Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period.

According to the Met Office, light to moderate rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected across much of Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chaghi, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Mastung, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Kharan, Pasni, Ormara and Lasbela from the evening and night of February 16 through February 17, with occasional breaks.

The weather system is also likely to affect Sindh on February 17, bringing rain and gusty, dust-raising winds to Dadu, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Khairpur.

In southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected in Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Kurram from the night of February 16 to February 17.

Isolated light rain or drizzle along with strong winds may also occur in parts of southern Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Bahawalpur and surrounding areas on February 17.

The Met Office has warned of possible hailstorms in northern Balochistan as well as in Dera Ismail Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period, which could damage crops and weak structures.

The farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect standing crops, while the public is urged to remain cautious during dust storms and heavy showers and to follow official weather updates.