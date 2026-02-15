PCB chief Naqvi meets Pakistan team, conveys best wishes ahead of India match

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets Pakistan team in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — X@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday met Pakistan team players and management in Colombo ahead of their highly-anticipated match against arch-rivals India.

During the meeting, the PCB chief conveyed his best wishes for the match and encouraged the players while lauding their determination and fighting spirit.

The huddle was attended by captain Salman Ali Agha, Head Coach Mike Hesson, and Manager Naveed Akram Cheema, along with all members of the squad and coaching staff.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer, and Director Media Aamir Mir were also present on the occasion.

Pakistan and India both remain unbeaten in the group stage of the tournament and will be facing each other for the first time since their encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 which was marred by the handshake controversy where the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team.

India secured victories against the United States and Namibia, while Pakistan registered wins over the Netherlands and the United States.

India currently leads the group standings with four points and a net run rate of 3.050. Pakistan also have four points but trails with a net run rate of 0.932.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 16 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 matches and Pakistan claiming three victories.

In T20 World Cup history, the arch-rivals have met eight times. India hold a commanding 7-1 record, underlining the intensity and significance of one of cricket’s most celebrated rivalries.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh.