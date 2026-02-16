 
Geo News

Peter Steinberger joins OpenAI: Find out how OpenClaw will evolve and flourish

Peter Steinberger's collaboration with OpenAI was shared on X by Sam Altman

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

Peter Steinberger joins OpenAI: Find out how OpenClaw will evolve and flourish
Peter Steinberger joins OpenAI: Find out how OpenClaw will evolve and flourish

OpenAI grabs OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger to build personal agents

Peter Steinberger, the creator behind the mind-boggling AI agent OpenClaw, has joined OpenAI to oversee the development of next-generation personal agents.

Steinberger's onboarding at OpenAI was shared on X by CEO Sam Altman, praising his vision. He will “drive the next generation of personal agents” that will improve user interaction, Altman's tweet read.

Steinberger's vision for personal AI

In his blog, Steinberger expressed joy about the eventual impact of his work at OpenAI, stating, “I want to change the world, not build a large company,” a goal he believes can be best served through his collaboration with OpenAI.

As for OpenClaw's existence and longevity, Altman confirmed it will continue as an open-source project. He also underlined the importance of multi-agent systems and OpenAI's commitment to supporting open-source initiatives.

What is OpenClaw?

OpenClaw, originally known as Clawdbot, is an AI agent that allows users to automate interactions with third-party online services through messaging apps. Despite its promising capabilities, the project was hampered by security concerns, prompting Gartner to label it an “unacceptable cybersecurity risk.” These issues led to its rebranding from Clawdbot to OpenClaw.

As OpenAI integrates Steinberger’s expertise, the future of personal AI agents seems promising.

Although insights into the financial aspects of this team-up remain undisclosed, the industry anticipates that tech giants like Microsoft and Google will soon introduce competing services, meaning the demand is rising for AI agents capable of performing tasks on behalf of users.

5 surprising facts about President's Day: What you didn't know
5 surprising facts about President's Day: What you didn't know
NASA launches twin rockets BADASS, GNEISS to study mysterious Aurora secrets
NASA launches twin rockets BADASS, GNEISS to study mysterious Aurora secrets
Norway dominates Milan-Cortina medal table as Klaebo makes history
Norway dominates Milan-Cortina medal table as Klaebo makes history
Daytona 500 2026: How to watch NASCAR's biggest race live online
Daytona 500 2026: How to watch NASCAR's biggest race live online
Measles outbreak escalates: How to keep your children safe?
Measles outbreak escalates: How to keep your children safe?
Meta working on real-time facial recognition, codenamed 'Name Tag', for smart glasses
Meta working on real-time facial recognition, codenamed 'Name Tag', for smart glasses
iOS 26.3 brings extra iPhone security: Find out if your iPhone is compatible
iOS 26.3 brings extra iPhone security: Find out if your iPhone is compatible
iPhone 18 might borrow this innovative camera feature from Galaxy S9, S10
iPhone 18 might borrow this innovative camera feature from Galaxy S9, S10