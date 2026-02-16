Peter Steinberger joins OpenAI: Find out how OpenClaw will evolve and flourish

OpenAI grabs OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger to build personal agents

Peter Steinberger, the creator behind the mind-boggling AI agent OpenClaw, has joined OpenAI to oversee the development of next-generation personal agents.

Steinberger's onboarding at OpenAI was shared on X by CEO Sam Altman, praising his vision. He will “drive the next generation of personal agents” that will improve user interaction, Altman's tweet read.

Steinberger's vision for personal AI

In his blog, Steinberger expressed joy about the eventual impact of his work at OpenAI, stating, “I want to change the world, not build a large company,” a goal he believes can be best served through his collaboration with OpenAI.

As for OpenClaw's existence and longevity, Altman confirmed it will continue as an open-source project. He also underlined the importance of multi-agent systems and OpenAI's commitment to supporting open-source initiatives.

What is OpenClaw?

OpenClaw, originally known as Clawdbot, is an AI agent that allows users to automate interactions with third-party online services through messaging apps. Despite its promising capabilities, the project was hampered by security concerns, prompting Gartner to label it an “unacceptable cybersecurity risk.” These issues led to its rebranding from Clawdbot to OpenClaw.

As OpenAI integrates Steinberger’s expertise, the future of personal AI agents seems promising.

Although insights into the financial aspects of this team-up remain undisclosed, the industry anticipates that tech giants like Microsoft and Google will soon introduce competing services, meaning the demand is rising for AI agents capable of performing tasks on behalf of users.