Apple might be imitating Galaxy S26's privacy display, but not for iPhone

Galaxy S26 Ultra's 'privacy display' is a feature so good and innovative that rivals, particularly the iPhone maker, are left with nothing but to follow it. This has been evident throughout the history of the rivalry between Apple and Samsung.

This is expected to be a promising upgrade, given that the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra may be disappointed for not seeing the battery or camera upgrades they were hoping for.

As per PhoneArena, Apple is closely watching the game-changing privacy display and is quietly planning to integrate it into the future.

The upcoming privacy display feature will be based on a mixture of screen technology and AI to obscure content from anyone viewing the device from certain angles. This innovation would protect sensitive information, ensuring that texts, financial apps, credentials, and images remain protected from shoulder surfing.

Citing information stemming from Omdia, leaker Ice Universe revealed that Apple plans to implement this privacy display in its 2029 MacBook series, rather than on the iPhone first.

This indicates that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display feature has caught Apple's attention, which is known for being cautious in adopting innovations from competitors, as seen with the notch and always-on display.

Apple's decision to imitate Galaxy S26's privacy display in MacBooks proves the feature has some potential, which may eventually be extended to iPhones.

In this modern era, where finding private spaces for handling sensitive data is more than a challenge, it’s unlikely that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy screen alone will drive sales. Nevertheless, it is definitely a useful addition which would make the Galaxy S26 Ultra more appealing.