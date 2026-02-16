Presidents Day 2026 hours: Find out here what's open, what's closed

President’s Day is observed in America as a federal holiday, meaning that federal offices will remain closed and some services will be inaccessible today, February 16, 2026.

What’s President’s Day?

Presidents Day, officially known as “Washington’s Birthday,” was the first holiday in U.S. history to be named after a president.

The day was established to pay homage to George Washington in 1879, but over time it has evolved into a day where U.S. presidents are celebrated.

By 1968, Presidents Day became widely acceptable following a roster change to mark a three-day weekend.

Now, let's find out what's open and what's closed this President's Day.

Postal services

U.S. Postal Service post offices will remain shut on Monday, February 16, and mail could not be processed, reopening again on the morning of February 17, 2026.

Banks

Banking doesn’t operate on federal holidays in the U.S., meaning branches of Capital One, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Chase, Truist, and Citibank will remain closed on the day.

Schools

Most schools will remain closed through Monday, February 16. Meanwhile, many universities close on the holiday; however, policies vary by institution, so students should check with their institution for confirmation.

Grocery stores

Supermarket chains like Walmart, Aldi, Target, Whole Foods, and Costco will be operating only in regular business hours on the holiday.

Stock markets

The bull and bear arena will also be closed in honor of President’s Day.

The leading U.S. stock markets, such as the Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange, and U.S. bond markets, are off on Monday, February 16, 2026, to observe the holiday.