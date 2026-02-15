 
Geo News

Norway dominates Milan-Cortina medal table as Klaebo makes history

Norwegian skiing star becomes most decorated Winter Olympian of all time with ninth gold

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 15, 2026

Norway dominates Milan-Cortina medal table as Klaebo makes history
Norway dominates Milan-Cortina medal table as Klaebo makes history

Norway tops the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, maintaining a leading position at the medal table with a total of 24 medals as of February.

The Norwegian Olympians managed to secure 11 golds, six silvers, and seven bronzes.

The second place is secured by the host nation, Italy, which gives tough competition with its 22 medals, including 8 golds, 4 silver, and 10 bronzes.

While the United States rounds out the top three with 17 medals (5 golds, 8 silver, and 4 bronze).

CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Norway116724
Italy841022
United States58417
Sweden55111
France47415
Austria46313
Germany45413
Netherlands4419
Switzerland4239
Japan35816

The major hand behind Norway’s success is Norwegian cross-country skiing star Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who etched his name into Olympic lore Sunday, February 15, winning his ninth career gold medal.

With his ninth gold, he has become the first Olympic athlete to secure this many medals in Winter Games history.

The 29-year-old anchored Norway’s victorious 4 x 7.5 kilometre relay team, securing his fourth gold of these Games alone.

He surpassed the previous record of eight golds shared by fellow Norwegians Marit Bjoergen, Bjorn Daehlie, and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.

The medal hunt has not ended yet, as eight more finals are scheduled as the Games approach their second week. 

iOS 26.3 brings extra iPhone security: Find out if your iPhone is compatible
iOS 26.3 brings extra iPhone security: Find out if your iPhone is compatible
iPhone 18 might borrow this innovative camera feature from Galaxy S9, S10
iPhone 18 might borrow this innovative camera feature from Galaxy S9, S10
AT&T finds T-Mobile's Easy Switch tool misleading, files lawsuit: Here's more
AT&T finds T-Mobile's Easy Switch tool misleading, files lawsuit: Here's more
Did US military use Anthropic's Claude during Venezuela raid to capture Maduro?
Did US military use Anthropic's Claude during Venezuela raid to capture Maduro?
OpenAI removing older models from ChatGPT, including GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini
OpenAI removing older models from ChatGPT, including GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini
Valentine's Day aurora alert: THESE 12 States could see northern lights this weekend
Valentine's Day aurora alert: THESE 12 States could see northern lights this weekend
Top 5 scary movies to kill Valentine's Day romance video
Top 5 scary movies to kill Valentine's Day romance
Maduro, Greenland, Immigration: White House Valentine post divides internet
Maduro, Greenland, Immigration: White House Valentine post divides internet