Norway dominates Milan-Cortina medal table as Klaebo makes history

Norway tops the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, maintaining a leading position at the medal table with a total of 24 medals as of February.

The Norwegian Olympians managed to secure 11 golds, six silvers, and seven bronzes.

The second place is secured by the host nation, Italy, which gives tough competition with its 22 medals, including 8 golds, 4 silver, and 10 bronzes.

While the United States rounds out the top three with 17 medals (5 golds, 8 silver, and 4 bronze).

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 11 6 7 24 Italy 8 4 10 22 United States 5 8 4 17 Sweden 5 5 1 11 France 4 7 4 15 Austria 4 6 3 13 Germany 4 5 4 13 Netherlands 4 4 1 9 Switzerland 4 2 3 9 Japan 3 5 8 16

The major hand behind Norway’s success is Norwegian cross-country skiing star Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who etched his name into Olympic lore Sunday, February 15, winning his ninth career gold medal.

With his ninth gold, he has become the first Olympic athlete to secure this many medals in Winter Games history.

The 29-year-old anchored Norway’s victorious 4 x 7.5 kilometre relay team, securing his fourth gold of these Games alone.

He surpassed the previous record of eight golds shared by fellow Norwegians Marit Bjoergen, Bjorn Daehlie, and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.

The medal hunt has not ended yet, as eight more finals are scheduled as the Games approach their second week.