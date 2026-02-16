5 surprising facts about President’s Day: What you didn't know

President’s Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February every year. This year, Americans are set to celebrate it on February 16, 2025.

The day is celebrated to honour George Washington (the first President of the U.S.) and Abraham Lincoln (the 16th President of the U.S.). Usually, it is understood that the day is celebrated to honour the lives of all U.S. presidents.

Here are five fascinating facts about the holiday that might surprise you.

It was never supposed to be called ‘Presidents’ Day

Despite being commonly known as Presidents' Day, the holiday was never meant to be remembered as such. Till date, federal government calls it the “Washington’s birthday.” When Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1968, lawmakers from Virginia, George Washington’s home state, successfully blocked a proposal to rename it Presidents’ Day. The name was widely used by retailers who utilised it for marketing tactics.

No President was actually born on Presidents’ Day

In history, four American presidents were born in February, including Washington (February 22), William Henry Harrison (February 9), Lincoln (February 12), and Ronald Reagan (February 6). Therefore, none of the birthdays aligns with the third Monday. Most of the time, the holiday falls between February 15 and 21, never coinciding with any actual presidential birthday.

First federal holiday honouring an individual

As Washington's Birthday became a federal holiday in 1879, it became the fifth federal bank holiday, together with Christmas, New Year's, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving. It was the first federal holiday honouring an American's life. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed in 1983, became the second.

Some states add their own figures

Several states personalise the holiday. For instance, Arkansas celebrated Washington alongside civil rights activist Daisy Gatson Bates. Similarly, in Alabama, Presidents’ Day is to honour both Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

Holiday once restored the Purple Heart

In 1932, the U.S. government chose to revive the Purple Heart decoration for members of the military, which was originally established by Washington to honour soldiers who were killed or wounded in action. This was done on what would have been Washington's 200th birthday.

Is President's Day a federal holiday?

Yes, President's day is a federal holiday in the United States. Government and federal offices will be closed. The U.S. stock market is also set to close on the federal holiday.