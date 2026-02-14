Pima County Sheriff's Department drops bombshell in Nancy Guthrie case: Mystery DNA found

The search for the Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has continued for two weeks since she went missing at her home in Tucson, Arizona.

In a major development, the FBI released images and videos of a masked and armed person, who was seen outside Guthrie’s porch tampering with the doorbell camera on February 12.

For the first time, the FBI called Nancy Guthrie’s case a “kidnapping” in the same post on X, shared on February 12, 2026.

The investigators have intensified their search in an effort to get Nancy home who went missing from her home in the early hours of February 1, 2026.

However, the Pima County Sheriff Department reveals a big break in the Nancy Guthrie case about the key piece of evidence that was collected from Nancy Guthrie’s property.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the DNA did not belong to her or anyone in their close family circle.

The sheriff added that it cannot confirm the authenticity of the DNA from where it was collected.

Among the other key pieces of evidence recovered from the scene was a pair of gloves that resemble the ones worn by the suspect in footage released by FBI Director Kash Patel on X (formerly Twitter).

Separately, the FBI has doubled the reward money to $100,000 for any information that leads to locating Nancy Guthrie or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for two weeks after she was 'abducted' from her $1 million home located outside of Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, 2026.