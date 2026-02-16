 
Michael Jordan faces backlash after Daytona 500 celebration: Full controversy explained

Geo News Digital Desk
February 16, 2026

Michael Jordan lived his lifelong dream on Sunday, February 15, as 23XI Racing captured its first Daytona 500 victory.

This victory marks a historic milestone at the 68th running of NASCAR’s “Great American race.”

The final lap at Daytona International Speedway was topped by Tyler Reddick, the No. 45 car.

Jordon compared this triumph to his six NBA championships.

He said, “It feels like I won a championship.”

While celebrations were jubilant, Jordan also drew social media controversy for a brief interaction with Reddick’s young son.

What happened at Daytona 500 celebration?

Following Tyler Reddick's victory, Jordan joined the team in victory lane. During the celebration, video footage showed Jordan interacting with Reddick’s young son, Beau.

The clip circulating on social media shows Jordan pinching the child’s cheek. He also briefly touched or rubbed the back of his leg while speaking to him.

The moment lasted only seconds but sparked intense debate.

Critics called out this interaction as an inappropriate and unnecessary physical contact with a child. Some netizens called it awkward and claimed that the interaction could be avoided. 

