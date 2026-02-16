Why AI researchers are quitting their jobs?

A growing number of artificial intelligence (AI) researchers are quitting from some of the world’s most powerful tech companies, and they’re not leaving quietly.

Recently, senior staff from firms including OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI have resigned publicly warning that AI development is moving too fast and without sufficient safeguards.

With their departure, a debate has been reignited over whether the race to dominate AI is outpacing efforts to ensure it is safe.

Ex safety researcher of Anthropic, Mrinank Sharma, cautioned on his exit: “the world is in peril” if technological capability grows faster than human oversight.

An ex-OpenAI employee also cited the concerns about monetizing deeply personal user conversations for the sake of ads.

Meanwhile, multiple departures at xAI have followed controversies surrounding its Grok chatbot, which faced intense scrutiny for generating harmful and explicit content.

However, the resignation of these individuals hides a larger fear that advanced AI systems are becoming more autonomous, more persuasive, and more integrated into everyday life without any clear rules being set globally.

Additionally, researchers have also cited instances of chatbots promoting self-harm, AI-assisted cyberattacks, and the emotional attachment that causes further harm to mankind.