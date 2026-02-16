Tre' Johnson's 'sudden, unexpected' death at 54: What happened to former NFL star?

Former NFL star Tre' Johnson, an All-Pro with Washington in 1999, passed away at the age of 54 on Sunday during a family trip, his wife has confirmed.

On February 16, Tre’ Johnson’s wife Irne broke the heartbreaking news on social media, discribing the former Washington Commanders offensive lineman's passing “sudden and unexpected.”

The star's cause of death hasn't been disclosed, but Johnson had reportedly been dealing with health issues recently and had taken a leave of absence from teaching.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre' Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday ... during a brief family trip," Irene Johnson posted on Facebook. "His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock."

On the otehr hand, The Washington Commanders also posted on the team's X account: "We're heartbroken to learn of the loss of former Washington All-Pro guard Tre' Johnson.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Johnson played for the Washington franchise from 1994-2000 and in his final season in 2002 after one year with the Cleveland Browns (three games, all starts) in 2001. He started 72 of the 93 regular-season games he played and both playoff contests, nearly all at guard.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1999 and voted All-Pro second team by the Associated Press that season.

Born in New York City, Johnson attended Peekskill (N.Y.) High School before playing at Temple. The Washington Redskins selected him in the second round (31st overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft.