New clue in Nancy Guthrie case: Glove with DNA matches doorbell camera suspect

Third week of search brings DNA breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie case

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

The DNA analysis on a glove discovered near the Nancy Guthrie home visually confirmed that the gloves used by the masked suspect were photographed on her doorbell camera the morning of her disappearance, the FBI announced Sunday as the hunt for the 84-year-old started its third week.

It is the biggest breakthrough in the case which has taken hold of the nation. 

On February 1, Guthrie, the mother of the co-host of the Today show, Savannah Guthrie, was missing her Catalina Foothills home after her pacemaker application was turned off at 2:28 a.m. and on her front porch, they found a blood stain.

The FBI proved that the glove with DNA belonged to one of nearly 16 found somewhere around the residence of Guthrie, and the majority of them belonged to the investigators. 

Nevertheless, this specific glove, according to the agency, seems to have been similar to the gloves used by the subject in the surveillance footage.

Michael Harrigan, a former FBI agent, told The Post that investigators will be searching everywhere to find skin cell DNA that could have been transferred to the glove. 

Depending on the previous Police Chief of Fort Worth, Jeffrey Halstead, results may come within a few hours, 24 to 48 hours.

Law enforcement has taken more than 30,000 tips, but no top theory on motive, be it a burglary that went bad, or even had some target abduction of Guthrie in the name of her famous daughter.

Savannah Guthrie, in an emotional Instagram video Sunday, directly addressed the captors of her mother: "It is never too late to do the right thing, and we are here."

The suspect is still on the loose and is said to be a 5'9-5'10 male with an average physique, dressed in dark colours and a black Ozark Trail backpack. 

The reward for the information that will result in the return of Guthrie is $100,000.

