FA Cup fifth round draw: Start time, ball numbers, how to watch

Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City learn path to Wembley in tonight’s draw

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 17, 2026

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round is set to roll out on Monday, February 16.

All Premier League giants, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City, are competing to learn their fate.

The draw will be aired on TNT Sports 1 at around 6:35 pm GMT. Fans can also stream the draw for free on TNT Sports YouTube channel.

Ball Numbers Confirmed

The teams are going to the fifth round, which have been assigned the following numbers:

  • Liverpool
  • Fulham
  • Sunderland
  • Southampton
  • Wrexham
  • Arsenal
  • Chelsea
  • West Ham United
  • Mansfield Town
  • Norwich City
  • Port Vale or Bristol City
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Newcastle United
  • Manchester City
  • Macclesfield or Brentford
  • Leeds United

The games of the fifth round will start on March 7. A surprising result was seen in the fourth round from League One side Mansfield Town, who beat a Premier League side in Burnley, to qualify for the draw.

But non-league side Macclesfield have the chance to surprise the fans even more if they can beat Brentford tonight.

The holders, Crystal Palace, and the winners of the 2024/25 competition, Manchester United, were eliminated in the previous rounds, leaving the competition wide open for this year's teams.

