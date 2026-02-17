Flash flood warning issued for Los Angeles as powerful storm drenches Southern California

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 16.

The warning comes into effect following the series of powerful storms that move through Southern California, bringing heavy rain, dangerous driving conditions, and evacuation warnings for burn scar areas.

Around 10:23 a.m., the Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the region and rainfall rates up to one inch per hour.

Affected areas include Thousand Oaks, Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Griffith Park, and the Sepulveda Pass, along with the Palisades and Franklin burn scars.

NWS warned: “Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.”

Residents living in the neighbouring regions of recent burn areas are ordered to evacuate, where denuded hillsides are especially vulnerable.

The storm is the first of three that are expected to bear down on the Southland this week, with predictions of 1 to 3 inches of rain in the coastal and valley regions and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains by late Monday. The wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

In Topanga Canyon, sections of Topanga Canyon Boulevard were proactively closed Sunday night because of the potential for rock slides and debris flows.