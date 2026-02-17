Cardi B shares brutal update on Stefon Diggs romance

Cardi B has offered a blunt update on her relationship with Stefon Diggs, making it clear that things are no longer on solid ground between the two, but there is still respect.

The rapper, 33, addressed the situation directly while on stage during the Los Angeles stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour on Sunday, February 15.

In a moment that quickly spread online, Cardi B told the crowd she is no longer involved with the NFL star following days of split speculation.

“Just because I ain’t f***ing with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy,” she said during the performance.

She then added, “This is for you b**ch,” before launching into her track Pretty & Petty from her 2025 album Am I the Drama?.

Fans had already been questioning the status of Cardi’s romance with Stefon Diggs, 32, after the pair unfollowed each other on social media earlier this month.

The timing raised eyebrows, as it came shortly after Diggs’ Super Bowl LX loss with the New England Patriots.

The on-stage comments appeared to be aimed at fellow rapper BIA, who had taken a swipe at Diggs days earlier.

Writing on X on Thursday, February 12, BIA mocked the footballer’s performance, posting: “Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… [you know what nevermind.]”

Cardi’s song choice was seen as a pointed response, especially as Pretty & Petty includes a lyric widely believed to reference BIA.

Rumours of trouble between Cardi and Diggs had been building even before the unfollowing drama.

While attending the Fanatics Super Bowl party red carpet, the WAP hitmaker was asked if she had a pre-game message for Diggs and replied simply, “Good luck,” a response many fans read as distant.

She added to the speculation by leaving the Super Bowl early on Friday, February 8, despite making a surprise appearance during Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

Neither Cardi nor Diggs has formally confirmed a breakup, but her latest remarks suggest the relationship has cooled significantly, even as she made it clear she won’t tolerate outside criticism of the NFL player.