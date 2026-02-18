 
Geo News

YouTube outage explained: Here's what caused global disruption

YouTube stated that the outage stemmed from a malfunction in its recommendations system

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 18, 2026

YouTube outage explained Heres what caused global disruption
YouTube outage explained Here's what caused global disruption

YouTube, the globally used video platform owned by Google, underwent an outage on Tuesday at around 8:00 p.m. ET, during which thousands of users were affected.

YouTube has found the reason behind this far-reaching disruption, stating that the issue stemmed from a malfunction in its recommendations system, which suggests videos based on users' viewing habits.

YouTube outage due to recommendation system issue

In a statement posted from the official TeamYouTube X account, the company explained that the recommendations system failure prevented videos from appearing across various YouTube platforms, including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music, and YouTube Kids.

Outage tracking site, Downdetector, indicated a spike in activity, with over 1.6 million error reports lodged in the last 24 hours, half of which were from the U.S.

The social media giant reassured users that while the homepage was restored, work was ongoing to implement a system-wide fix.

YouTube provided further updates during the outage period. It noted that a small number of users were also experiencing login issues with YouTube TV, which was linked to the broader outage.

At around 10:15 p.m. ET, the company announced that the recommendations system issue had been completely resolved and that all YouTube platforms returned to their normal functionality. 

What to expect from Apple's special event scheduled for March 4?
What to expect from Apple's special event scheduled for March 4?
Netflix un-cancels biggest fight in women's MMA history is finally happening
Netflix un-cancels biggest fight in women's MMA history is finally happening
Viral monkey Punch finally finds his pack at Ichikawa Zoo
Viral monkey Punch finally finds his pack at Ichikawa Zoo
India's AI summit opens to complaints of mismanagement, theft
India's AI summit opens to complaints of mismanagement, theft
Hillary Clinton hits Donald Trump over Epstein 'cover-up' after president claims he's cleared video
Hillary Clinton hits Donald Trump over Epstein 'cover-up' after president claims he's cleared
Everything to know about AI Impact Summit in India
Everything to know about AI Impact Summit in India
5 surprising facts about Mardi Gras you may not know
5 surprising facts about Mardi Gras you may not know
Iran threatens to sink US aircraft carrier if nuclear talks fail
Iran threatens to sink US aircraft carrier if nuclear talks fail