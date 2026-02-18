Kung Fu robots steal spotlight at China's Spring Festival gala: Watch

China has unveiled its humanoid robots with brand new Kung Fu skills at the CCTV Spring Festival gala.

Footage from the gala, which is China’s most-watched TV show, featured Unitree humanoid robots showcasing exceptional Chinese martial arts skills as they performed alongside young Chinese human performers.

The humanoid robots donned red vests as they performed a series of acrobatic routines with incredible precision, including routines involving kicks, flips and even moves with swords, poles and nunchucks.

The “out of this world” performance by Unitree’s G1 robots has taken the internet by storm with many netizens describing it as “science fiction.”

The Spring Festival gala featured products of several other robot startups, including Galdot, Noetix and MagicLab; however, Unitree robots stole the show.

The robotics company shared the robot performance video on YouTube and explained that dozens of G1 robots achieved the world’s first fully autonomous humanoid robot cluster Kung Fu performance (with quick movement), pushing motion limits and setting multiple world firsts.

Unitree Robotics added, “H2 made striking appearances at both the Beijing main venue and the Yiwu sub-venue, clad in the Monkey King’s heavy armor and riding a ‘somersault cloud’ played by B2W quadruped robot dogs, delivering New Year blessings from the clouds.”

Netizens were awestruck by the show. One user made an exaggerated remark about China’s rapid technological progress, “China has stolen US 2090 technology that is still in Uncle Sam's dream.”

Another expressed, “For decades they (China) endured all the laughter and critique they shut their mouth and focused on their goals. They deserve all the praise.”