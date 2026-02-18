Apple smart glasses deep in production, likely ready to rival Meta Ray-Ban

Apple has reportedly sped up the development of its next generation of wearables, expected to arrive as soon as 2027, and, since there’s no screen in sight, it looks like the iPhone maker is preparing to directly compete with Meta Ray-Ban glasses.

Next-generation AirPods Pro with cameras for contextual awareness, Apple’s first smart glasses, and an AI pendant are part of Apple's latest core product lineup, which is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 series.

All the new Apple products will be integrated with the Siri digital assistant, while improvements are needed for Siri to effectively serve as an interface to these devices, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported.

Significant progress on Apple's smart glasses

The most noteworthy news is that Apple’s smart glasses are said to be approaching completion, as Gurman cited sources indicating that Apple has made “significant progress” in recent months on its upcoming smart glasses.

Another thing of note is that these glasses will feature two camera lenses: one for capturing images and videos, and another for “computer vision” to provide environmental context.

These glasses are designed to act as an all-day AI companion, as they're capable of decoding whatever users see and do in real time.

Apple smart glasses' innovative design and features

The tech giant has opted for an in-house frame design for the wearable, and has chosen not to collaborate with existing manufacturers. The company has successfully integrated internal components and a battery within the frames.

Early prototypes showed that the device required a cable connection to a standalone battery pack and an iPhone, but newer versions have embedded components, incorporating high-end components, including acrylic elements for a premium feel. Discussions are also underway for multiple styles upon launch.