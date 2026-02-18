 
World Cup hosts accused of killing ‘3 million' stray dogs ahead of mega-event

The animal welfare group has shared a 91-page dossier with FIFA

Geo News Digital Desk
February 18, 2026

FIFA World Cup 2030 co-host Morocco is being accused of orchestrating a plan to kill three million stray dogs across the country in a bid to make it cleaner, safer and tourist-friendly during the mega-event.

Morocco was confirmed in 2023 to co-host the global sporting event alongside Spain and Portugal.

A recent report by the International Animal Welfare and Protection Coalition (IAWPC) claimed that Moroccan authorities had already resorted to several “horrific” tactics to get rid of stray dogs.

The report published last month contained images, videos and testimonies of witnesses alleging that officials were clamping dogs by the neck, loading them into trucks and poisoning or shooting them and disposing of their bodies in mass graves.

The IAWPC report said that most of the killings are happening in cities scheduled to host World Cup matches with testimonies alleging that dogs were allegedly starved before being burned alive.

The animal welfare group has shared a 91-page dossier with FIFA, which documents the animal abuse, urging FIFA to intervene.

IAWPC said: “The fear is that Morocco will now go ahead with their plan for the mass slaughter of three million dogs.”

In an interview with Daily Mail, a FIFA spokesperson said that the football body was working with local counterparts as well as the IAWPC to ensure animal welfare.

The Moroccan Embassy in London has dismissed the allegations, saying, “Morocco is committed to humane and sustainable animal management.” 

