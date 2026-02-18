Windows 11 boot problems can be fixed by KB5077181 update: Microsoft

Windows 11 users have unfortunately been experiencing boot problems, but now is that moment they can breathe a sigh of relief, as Microsoft has confirmed that the recently released KB5077181 update resolves the frustrating UNMOUNTABLE_BOOT_VOLUME errors.

The good news follows a series of problematic updates that have plagued the operating system since the start of 2026.

Windows 11 boot issue explained

Users faced error messages while powering up their Windows 11 PCs stating: “Your device ran into a problem and needs a restart. You can restart.”

According to Microsoft, this issue was linked to security updates installed in December 2025 and affected a limited number of commercial systems running versions 25H2 and 24H2 of Windows 11.

According to a private advisory shared by Susan Bradley of Ask Woody, Microsoft stated, “This issue is fully resolved in the Windows security update released on February 10, 2026.”

The interesting part is that Microsoft did not make a public announcement regarding this fix, which points to a questionable communication strategy in place.

This approach is likely to be driven by the fact that only commercial users were significantly impacted, and the company may have chosen to avoid drawing attention to a problem that did not affect the majority of personal users.

The move appears to be one aimed at minimising fearmongering or reducing the negative sentiment that has been building around Windows 11 updates.

As users seem eager for further updates, the resolution of these boot issues is nothing short of a big leap by Microsoft in restoring confidence in its operating system.