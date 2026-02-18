How and where to watch Google Pixel 10a launch event today

Today, February 18, is the day when Google is going to launch the Pixel 10a, the latest Pixel phone that the entire smartphone space has been running after, with tipsters and insiders having spiced up the pre-launch hype by disclosing nearly all about the handset.

First things first: Pixel 10a is coming as an affordable addition to the existing Pixel 10 lineup, but only the launch event will confirm pricing and availability details.

Those willing to get their hands on the device should note that Pixel 10a pre-orders will begin later tonight following the launch event. The phone will be available for purchase from the Google Store.

How to watch the launch live

Watching the Pixel 10a launch event's live stream would be beneficial for those not willing to make a purchase, or whose decision depends on the extent of glory the Pixel 10a would bring. Hence, those interested can watch the Pixel 10a launch live via Google’s official channels.

Shipping of the Pixel 10a is expected to commence by late February or early March, and customers who pre-order will receive an instant discount code, saving substantially, which can be redeemed while purchasing.

Pixel 10a specs and pricing

While Google has not officially revealed the pricing for the Pixel 10a, leaks suggest that the Pixel 10a could be priced at around EUR 499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The higher-end 256GB model may retail for about EUR 599.

Bear in mind that final Pixel 10a pricing will be disclosed during the launch event.

Other key Pixel 10a specs

The Pixel 10a is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The most likely SoC powering the Pixel 10a is Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, with performance getting complemented by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The new Pixel 10 variant might boast a dual camera setup on the rear, including a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 13MP front-facing camera.