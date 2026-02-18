 
South African gold fever sparked as hundreds dig Johannesburg after man finds gold nuggets

Gold fever grips South African Township as dozens flock to Cattle Pen seeking fortune

Geo News Digital Desk
February 18, 2026

Hundreds of people have started a quest for gold in Johannesburg satellite town, South Africa.

The gold fever started about a week ago when a man claimed to have found gold while digging at the kraal on Springs’ easter fringe.

Within days, the news spread like wildfire. Now, the field is pockmarked with hundreds of holes as hopeful prospectors, armed with pickaxes, shovels, and pans, sift through the dirt under the watchful eyes of authorities.

Till 1960s, Springs was a major gold mining hub, until operations became uneconomical due to extreme shaft depths.

Now, the area is surrounded by informal settlements where unemployment hovers near 32%, a desperation that makes even improbable rumours of “easy money” irresistible.

However, the authorities are sounding alarms.

Gauteng province spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga warned that the unregulated digging is catastrophic for the environment.

Additionally, officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the gold at the site. To continue digging, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has urged prospectors to apply for lawful permits.

Mining experts caution that the excitement for gold is similar to South Africa’s 2021 “diamond rush” in KwaZulu-Natal, where crystal-like stones discovered by hopeful residents turned out to be ordinary quartz.

