Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: Don't upgrade, specs and pricing say

Google just dropped the banger, its much-awaited Pixel 10a phone, in the midst of a frenzy surrounding Galaxy S26's launch on February 25, adding to the popularity of its well-acclaimed Pixel 10 lineup.

The Pixel 10a comes as a fresh Pixel 10 variant for those seeking a midrange smartphone. Hype around the Pixel 10a has been high since its design leaked in October last year, especially considering that the Pixel-a series has always been a budget-friendly choice.

The specs of the Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a draw a trivial comparison between the two pocket-friendly Pixel options, as the new model clearly and closely shares the Pixel 9a specification. This similarity in specs is raising questions about whether enthusiasts need to upgrade.

While the smartphone space is becoming increasingly expensive in 2026, Google has priced the Pixel 10a at a surprisingly low bar.

Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: Similar specifications

Starting off with the chip. Both the Pixel 9a and 10a are powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor and include a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8 GB of RAM, and storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB. This is a whole lot of evidence advising against an upgrade.

Furthermore, camera capabilities are also very identical, with both phones featuring 48 MP wide and 13 MP ultrawide lenses on the rear, along with a 13 MP front-facing camera.

The Pixel 10a boasts an 11% brighter display and achieves a peak brightness of 3000 nits compared to the 9a's 2700 nits. Both models promise 30 hours of battery life.

Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: Pricing and upgrade considerations

The Pixel 10a is available for pre-order, priced at $499, with enticing offers such as $100 Google Store credit or the new Pixel Buds 2a for early buyers.

On the other hand, the Pixel 9a can often be bought for around $400.

The 10a launches with Android 16 and ensures seven years of updates, whereas the Pixel 9a remains a strong contender for budget-conscious consumers, particularly.

If you have a Pixel 9a, it may be wise not to hop on the Pixel 10a, specs say, as the incremental improvements in the 10a don't really justify a new purchase.