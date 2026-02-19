Display problem on Galaxy Z TriFold reported, Samsung offering free repair

Samsung launched its beloved, first-gen Galaxy Z TriFold hardly three weeks ago and early adopters have started facing potential issues with the smartphone's innovative screen, bringing Samsung under hot water.

The Galaxy Z TriFold screen issue was brought to light by two users on social media, highlighting problems with unresponsive inner displays. It should be noted that these issues do not seem to be widespread, since only two consumers have encountered the purported issues.

Galaxy Z TriFold screen problems bring Samsung under hot water

Two Reddit posts detailed similar problems, with both users sharing video evidence of their malfunctioning devices.

One user reported that the phone's inner screen became unresponsive during "normal usage," leading to a sudden flash of green on the display.

While resetting the device temporarily resolved the issue, it happened again, leading Samsung to offer a free repair, which could take up to three weeks.

The second user echoed the same concern on Reddit, noting that their device's inner display turned into an all-white screen that remained unresponsive even after a reset.

The user reportedly returned the unit to Samsung for a refund instead of pursuing repairs, expressing a desire to revisit the TriFold form factor in future iterations once initial issues are resolved.

Samsung's response to Galaxy Z TriFold screen issues

While Samsung is said to be addressing these problems swiftly, limited stocks might hinder outright replacements for affected devices.

The company has confirmed that new Galaxy Z TriFold units will soon be available in the US, and will be restocked onm February 20 at 10 a.m. EST.