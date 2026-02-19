Apple likely to showcase immersive F1 for Vision Pro during March 4 event

An impressive and immersive development has taken to light, as Apple commentator John Gruber has suggested that Apple's upcoming event on March 4 could offer immersive Formula One viewing on the Vision Pro.

Guber's remarks follow a reader's observation about the timing of the event, which reportedly coincides with the start of the 2026 Formula 1 season taking place in Australia on March 8.

Immersive Formula 1 viewing on Vision Pro

Apple's Immersive Video was originally introduced in 2024 with a scripted short film. It promised support for future content including various music videos, concerts, and sports events.

Last year, the iPhone maker announced immersive feeds for Vision Pro users during selected Los Angeles Lakers games, a feature that it debuted last month. It allows users to experience live sports in a more engaging way.

Speculation around immersive F1 in Vision Pro

Gruber speculated that immersive video for Formula One could be showcased at Apple's March event, noting, “A reader pointed out that the 2026 Formula 1 season starts in Australia on March 8.”

“If they have something planned for streaming F1 races live on Vision Pro, with some level of immersion, March 4 would be a pretty good date to demo that experience to the media,” he added.

While Gruber stressed that it is tentative and the timing may be coincidental, it feels likely that immersive video for F1 will eventually be available, yet the pressing question is not 'if', but 'when' Apple will launch this feature.