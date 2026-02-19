 
Geo News

Meta's legal team faces judge's wrath over ‘extraordinary misstep' at addiction trial

Judge scolds Mark Zuckerberg’s team for wearing AI glasses in courtroom

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 19, 2026

Meta’s legal team faces judge’s wrath over ‘extraordinary misstep’ at addiction trial
Meta’s legal team faces judge’s wrath over ‘extraordinary misstep’ at addiction trial

A California judge scolded members of Meta’s legal team representing Mark Zuckerberg, who appeared in the courtroom for the social media addiction trial.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 18, when Zuckerberg arrived to testify in the landmark trial of social media addiction.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta and Alphabet-owned YouTube deliberately designed the social media platforms in a way that encourages compulsive usage among children.

As reported by CBS, the judge upbraided the Meta team and said, "If your guys have recorded anything, you must dispose of it, or he will hold them in contempt.

According to California Rule of Court 1.150 subdivision (c), recording devices and cameras are banned in courtroom.

Presiding Judge Carolyn Kuhl directed that anyone in the courtroom wearing AI glasses must take them off immediately and strictly forbade the use of facial recognition software on jurors.

It is not clear at this point whether the recording capabilities of the glasses had been enabled in the courtroom or how long they had been worn. Meta did not have an immediate comment on the matter.

The glasses, which cost between $299 and $799, come equipped with a small camera that allows the wearer to take photos and record video.

Microsoft finds way to store data on everyday glass, keeping it safe for 10,000 years
Microsoft finds way to store data on everyday glass, keeping it safe for 10,000 years
Worst California avalanche in 45 years: 8 dead, 1 missing near lake Tahoe
Worst California avalanche in 45 years: 8 dead, 1 missing near lake Tahoe
Tucker Carlson dragged into interrogation room, passport seized in Tel Aviv
Tucker Carlson dragged into interrogation room, passport seized in Tel Aviv
Instagram may be addictive to kids, but Zuckerberg says otherwise at LA trial
Instagram may be addictive to kids, but Zuckerberg says otherwise at LA trial
Former Google insider warns AI could lead to global disaster
Former Google insider warns AI could lead to global disaster
Apple's March 4 event: 3 AI wearables in the works
Apple's March 4 event: 3 AI wearables in the works
Austrian climber goes on trial for leaving girlfriend to die on Grossglockner
Austrian climber goes on trial for leaving girlfriend to die on Grossglockner
Apple likely to showcase immersive F1 for Vision Pro during March 4 event
Apple likely to showcase immersive F1 for Vision Pro during March 4 event