'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane dies at 53, one year after ALS revelation

The Grey’s Anatomy’ star Eric Dane died at age 53 on Thursday afternoon, February 19, of complications with ALS.

The tragic news came just 10 months after Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis.

Dane’s family shared the news of his passing in a statement, saying that "Dane had spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” the release adds.

The family expressed, “He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

Who was Eric Dane?

Dane stepped into the acting career in the 90s with guest roles on TV shows Saved by the Bell , The Wonder Years , and Married…with Children.

The year 2006 turned out to be the career milestone for Dane when he was cast in ABC’s drama centered around the medical life, Grey’s Anatomy, starring as Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed “McSteamy.”

He joined the leading cast in its Season 3 and continued to be featured until his character’s death in a tragic plane crash in Season 9.

However, he made a brief comeback as a guest star in a dream sequence in Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy.

After Grey's Anatomy, he starred in The Last Ship, which followed the story of a crew on a Navy ship that aims to discover a treatment for the pandemic that dimmed the lights for millions.

The drama was aired on TNT from 2014 to 2018.

In 2019, he appeared in HBO’S Euphoria, playing the star-making role of a badly behaving suburban father Cal Jacobs.

Though Eric Dane has left an indelible mark on TV with his stunning acting career, he also debuted in films such as X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley & Me, Dangerous Waters, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

He got together with fellow Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney for Americana, released last year.

Dane was married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he shared daughters Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13. The spouses filed for divorce in 2018; however, in March 2025, Gayheart called off the proceedings.

but Gayheart withdrew the proceedings in March 2025 in light of his husband's health struggles.