Worst California avalanche in 45 years: 8 dead, 1 missing near lake Tahoe

A massive avalanche in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains has killed 8 skiers and left one missing and presumed dead.

The unfortunate incident marks the deadliest avalanche in state history, officials confirmed on Wednesday, January 19.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday, February 17, around 11:30 am (local time) near Frog Lake in the Castle Peak area, northwest of Lake Tahoe.

The eye-witness stated that the avalanche was around the size of a “football field” that hit 15 skiers returning from a three-day backcountry hut trip organised by Blackbird Mountain Guides.

Six people survived the hit, with two suffering non-life-threatening injuries that needed evacuation.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the victims included 7 women and 2 men.

Due to treacherous conditions, recovery efforts have been severely hampered with an additional 3ft of snow falling since the avalanche.

The avalanche, which was D2.5 on the destructive scale of D1 to D5, extended over half a mile, and the debris deposits were 6.5 feet deep.

Sugar Bowl Academy, a private ski academy near Lake Tahoe, has confirmed that members of their community were among the victims.