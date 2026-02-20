President Trump to deliver speech on aliens' existence, daughter-in-law confirms

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has a speech prepared for the historic disclosure of extraterrestrial life, which will be delivered at the right time, his daughter-in-law has confirmed.

According to Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, she and her husband asked the U.S. president about the alleged speech and he played “coy with us.”

Speaking on the Pod Force One podcast, the 43-year-old American politician said: “Eric and I were like ‘Oh my gosh’, if he won’t even fully tell us, maybe there’s more to it.”

The confirmation about the UFO and extraterrestrial life disclosure speech by the U.S. president comes after former President Barack Obama said that aliens were real.

However, he later backtracked, stating that he didn’t see any evidence of extraterrestrial life and denied the existence of any underground base at Area 51 holding aliens.

Previously, a UK-based director and Ufologist Mark Christopher Lee claimed that the major world leaders have greenlighted President Trump to make the announcement.

According to Lee, the speech was originally planned for the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, but was later rescheduled for July 8, 2026, coinciding with the 79th anniversary of the Roswell incident.