Donald Trump orders Pentagon to declassify UFO & alien files

President Donald Trump has made a surprise announcement directing his administration to make public all files on UFOs and any “alien and extraterrestrial life.”

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, February 20, he wrote, “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War and other relevant departments and agencies to begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life.”

President Donald Trump also called for the release of “any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”

However, at this point, it is yet to be seen what UFO documents could become public or what secrets they might hold.

For decades, the Pentagon has tracked unexplained object phenomena in the sky, which it officially terms UAPs.

But the Department of Defense, in a report made public on March 6, 2024, stated that there’s no evidence that any government investigation into UAPs has confirmed the existence of extraterrestrial life.

For context, President Trump’s announcement came just days after former president Barack Obama generated buzz when he appeared on a podcast show hosted by Bria Tyler Cohen and said, "They are real but I haven't seen them."

He later clarified that he never saw evidence of contact between humans and extraterrestrial life during his presidency.