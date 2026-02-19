Tucker Carlson dragged into interrogation room, passport seized in Tel Aviv

Tucker Carlson dragged into interrogation room, passport seized in US-allied country

American conservative commentator and activist Tucker Carlson has claimed that he was detained by Israeli forces and “dragged” into an interrogation room at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

The 56-year-old journalist visited Israel to interview the United States (U.S.) Ambassador Mike Huckabee.

He said the trouble began just after the high-stakes interview, as men identifying themselves as airport security took his passport and escorted the executive producer of The Tucker Carlson Show into a side room.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former Fox News anchor claimed that Israeli officials wanted to know about his discussions with the U.S. ambassador.

The incident has raised concerns in U.S. conservative circles.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned what she called the “unacceptable treatment” of an American journalist in a country that claims to be one of the United States’ greatest allies.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry dismissed Carlson’s comments in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The ministry wrote, “Contrary to the reports, Tucker Carlson and his entourage were not detained, delayed, or interrogated. Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers.”

They added that questions were asked in a VIP Lounge and not in an interrogation room like the American journalist claimed. It added, “No unusual incident occurred, and the Israel Airports Authority firmly rejects any other claims.”