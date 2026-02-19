Which countries attended Trump’s first board of peace meeting, who stayed home?

February 19, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump convened the first meeting of the “Board of Peace” in Washington on Thursday, January 19.
The meeting brought together the officials from 50 countries and secured $7 billion in pledges for relief efforts in the Gaza Strip.
It was held at the U.S. Institute of Peace, where the official launch of this initiative started.
The following are notable attendees who joined as full members:
Besides these attendees, there were about 20 nations (plus the EU) who attended the meeting but chose to observe instead of joining as members.
The meeting started with Trump’s announcement of nine board members who collectively committed $7 billion towards humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza.
While taking to the assembled diplomats and representatives, Trump told: “Today, we’re taking a historic step towards lasting peace.”
However, the details of how these funds will be distributed or which nations contributed the most are not unveiled.