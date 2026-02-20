Trump weighs limited strikes on Iran, sets 15-day deadline for nuclear deal

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump is considering a limited strike on Iran to force the Islamic Republic into agreeing to Washington’s terms of a nuclear deal.

A report by the Wall Street Journal claims that Trump is planning to initiate limited strikes; however, the number will steadily increase until either a regime change is achieved or a nuclear deal is made.

Earlier, reports emerged alleging that the U.S. military has moved its assets, signalling readiness to launch operations as soon as this weekend.

This comes after President Trump’s address to the world leaders at the inaugural meeting of his newly formed Board of Peace. He warned Iran to make a deal or face consequences, saying, “really bad things are gonna happen.”

The U.S. president set a deadline of 10 to 15 days for Iran to respond.

Iran vowed to retaliate in case of military action by the U.S., stating, “We will not start a war but Tehran will respond decisively and proportionately if subjected to military aggression.”

In a letter to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Iran said all U.S. bases in the region would be considered legitimate targets in the event of military action.

The continued threats from both sides came after a second round of negotiations between officials from the two countries.

Earlier, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened to sink U.S. aircraft carriers if Iran was attacked.