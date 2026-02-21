Alex Ferreira wins halfpipe gold, first American on podium

Ferreira wins halfpipe gold, first American on podium

American freeskier Alex Ferreira won the halfpipe final with a gold during Friday’s frosty night in the Italian Alps of the Livigno ski resort on February 20.

The 31-year-old Ferreira celebrated the finish of his medal collection with his family and friends on Friday night after his rival failed to improve his tally.

It marks the first gold medal for Ferreira after he had won silver medal in Pyeongchang 2018 and the bronze at Beijing Olympics in 2022.

The U.S. has long been dominant in the halfpipe skiing in the Winter Olympics.

At the debuted halfpipe event at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, freeskier David Wise won gold and then successfully defended his title four years later.

In the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Nico Porteous from New Zealand clinched gold, and Wise ended up with silver. Now Alex Ferreira has clinched it for Team USA.

Ferreira’s third and final run sealed the gold worth 93.75 points, surging past the 19-year-old Henry Sildaru of Estonia.

Sildaru claimed the silver medal in his debut Olympics. His third run was just 0.75 points off Ferreira’s mark.

Canadian freeskier Brendan Mackay earned bronze, pushing American Nick Goepper out of medal contention.

Alex Ferreira, hailing from Aspen, Colorado, gave the United States its first gold in almost two weeks of freeskiing or snowboarding at the Livigno snow park in the Italian Alps.