Deepak Chopra-Epstein relation EXPOSED: 'Bring your girls' invite sparks debate

Deepak Chopra-Epstein relation EXPOSED: 'Bring your girl' invite sparks debate

A bestselling author and wellness guru, Deepak Chopra, is one of the most prominent figures to have contact with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Chopra dismissed claims of involvement in any illegal and exploitative activity. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month, the 79-year-old Indian-American wrote, “Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity.”

However, a CNN investigation has now revealed that he had frequent contact with the disgraced financier between 2016 and 2019 and their friendship was far more intimate than previously known.

It is pertinent to note that Epstein had already served jail time after pleading guilty for soliciting prostitution of a minor in 2008.

The investigation found that two met on multiple occasions and discussed topics such as health, wellness, spirituality and mutual friends.

Chopra on two separate occasions invited Epstein to bring “his girls” on trips.

In a 2017 email, the author of at least a dozen books asked the convicted sex offender to visit Israel, saying, “Your girls would love it as would you.” Another email from him read, “If you want to use a fake name. Bring your girls.”

In a separate incident, Chopra asked Epstein to attend a workshop in Switzerland “with your girls”.

Some other texts and emails between the two include:

Chopra telling Epstein: “Universe in human construct… Cute girls are aware when they make noise.”

“God is a construct. Cute girls are real.”

In another exchange Epstein wrote, “So when the girl says oh my God,” Chopra replied, “Yes that’s divine tran-cendence.”

Chopra’s spokesperson has not responded to CNN’s requests for comment.