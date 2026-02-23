GTA 6 price leak: Here's how much gamers will pay on Xbox, PC

The much-anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6’s price has leaked amid speculation that it could cost over $100.

GTA 6 is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted potential pricing points of the game, which was developed by Rockstar Games at a cost exceeding $2 billion.

To put this in perspective, the construction of the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, cost around $1.5 billion.

According to The Independent, the price for GTA6 was leaked by a third-party retailer Loaded, and its listing shows:

Xbox Series X/S version: £89.99 ($121.47)

PC version: £60.99 ($82.33)

This is not the first price to circulate online amid the hype over the game’s scheduled release later this year.

Several other rumours have put the bill of around $70 to $100 on the game.

The game developers, Rockstar Games, Inc., have not yet released the official price for GTA 6 on Xbox on any other version. It has only confirmed the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The previous version of Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, cost gamers the standard industry price of $59.99.

GTA 6 has been in development for over a decade and has already faced several delays. It remains to be seen if the Rockstar Games would stick to the November deadline or push it further.